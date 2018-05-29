National ID issuance: We are being sabotaged– NIA boss fumes

The CEO of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Professor Ken Attafuah is suggesting the Authority’s failure to meet the timelines for the registration and issuance of the National ID could be as a result of sabotage.
Several officers who gathered at the Presidency and other selected centres on May 28, 2018, to get their National ID were left stranded and disappointed after officers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) failed to show up to have them registered.
The registration was scheduled to start today May 28, 2018 at7:00 am at some key state agencies and institutions like Jubilee House, Parliament, Judicial Service and the various security services, but was marred with disappointment.
Speaking in an interview with Accra based radio station, Joy FM, Professor Ken Attafuah registration and issuance of the National ID by the National Identification Authority is not an impossibility and that people might or someone might just want to do something funny.”
According to Ken Attafuah, all the necessary preparations were made to begin the registration and Issuance of the National ID on May 28, 2018, but to his amazement there a flop.
“We dotted our Is and crossed our Ts to make sure that things will work well and for some inexplicable reason we have been disappointed.”
The roll-out failure on May 28, 2018, becomes the 5th time the National Identification Authority has missed out on its planned dates to begin the registration and issuance of the Ghana card.
However, the NIA has since apologized to officers from the selected institutions that were to be registered from May 28 to June 8 in the Greater Accra Region for the inconvenience the delay may have caused.
The statement added that the National Identification System has suffered a technical hitch which has affected the NIA’s ability to commence roll-out as scheduled. Details of the technical difficulties will be communicated to the general public in due course.
The Authority has meanwhile assured the affected institutions that efforts are being made to cover any lost time by deploying enough registration officials and equipment to undertake the registration and issuance of the Ghana card exercise.
The issuance of the Ghana card is among the few key projects the NPP government promised to execute to formalise the country’s economy.