 NBSSI will support victims of Odawna market fire- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has in a Facebook post said he has directed the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to support victims of Odawna market fire.
Traders at the Pedestrian Shopping Centre close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 had their wares destroyed by fire.
According to President Akufo-Addo, this is to help the affected traders recover from their losses.
He also indicated that the government will undertake re-wiring of all markets in the Greater Accra Region to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future.
“On Wednesday, 18th November 2020, I visited the Odawna Market, where hundreds of stalls were destroyed by a fire outbreak, in the early hours of this morning.”
“Through the NBSSI, support is going to be provided to the over 3,000 persons affected by the fire, within two (2) weeks. I also indicated that the Government will undertake the re-wiring of all markets in Greater Accra to forestall such tragic occurrences in the future.”