NCA orders MTN to compensate customers over data challenges

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has ordered telecommunication giant MTN to immediately compensate customers who have been affected by their system challenges.
Many MTN customers took to social media to complain and pour their anger about a sudden rise in data charges and bundles running with supersonic speed.
MTN took notice of all the complaints and promised to restore things to normalcy.
“We have tried to resolve the issues associated with MoMo purchases and customers who made purchases and did not receive the data bundles have been refunded. We have also looked at the challenges with the MoMo functionality itself and the issue has been resolved. So, on Tuesday if you go into the MoMo menu to buy a data bundle, that transaction should be complete.”
“What we are also doing is to re-implement what we had intended and you should see some correction to data volumes by Wednesday. Customers should get the level of value that they were expecting,” MTN CEO said at a press conference on Tuesday.
However, in a statement, the NCA among others said: “Compensate affected customers and inform them of the compensation package.
“Ensure that over 95% of all calls to your call centers are successful as required by your License”.
