NCCE Chairperson appeals to traditional rulers to be ambassadors of peace

The Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Kathleen Addy, has appealed to traditional rulers and other opinion leaders to serve as ambassadors of peace.
Madam Addy said this during the launch of this year’s Constitutional Week in Tamale last Tuesday on the theme, “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participating in Local Governance.”
As part of efforts to promote peaceful co-existence among the citizenry, she said the NCCE has collaborated with the chieftaincy and other institutions to educate the public on the laws of the country.
The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, eulogized the NCCE for its contributions towards democratic governance.
On the country’s democratic governance, he said Ghana has made significant strides, citing periodic elections and peaceful change of government, press freedom and respect for human rights as part of the achievements.
The Paramount Chief of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area, Sagnar Naa Yakubu Abdulai, commended the NCCE for continuously educating the citizens on constitutional issues.