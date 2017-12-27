NCCE Krachi East educates communities on payment of taxes

The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE, Krachi East District with support from the Ghana Revenue Authority has carried out tax education in communities across the District to get everybody to honour their tax obligations.
The campaign was done through engagement with the various trade associations, churches and also the use of local radio stations and community information centres to reach out to the people and to get them to understand the need for payment of taxes.
Speaking at the Church of Pentecost Dambai-Lakeside, Mr. Clement Kwesi Mamadu, Acting District Director of NCCE Krachi East, Dambai, complained about the failure of many to honour tax on their earnings even after paying their tithe to the Church.
He called for a change of attitude toward payment of taxes, adding that taxes enable the government to generate enough revenue to finance the nation’s infrastructure development such as roads, schools and hospitals, among others.
"As citizens, we are obliged to pay tax, and anybody, who fails to pay tax on his or her income, cannot claim to be a good citizen,” he said.
He, therefore, asked all to ensure that they cooperated with the tax collection officers to achieve the government’s revenue target which would bring immediate development for the enjoyment of all citizens.
Mr Augustus Doe Agbegoe, the Programmes Officer of NCCE Dambai, said it was time people moved away from the practice, where they had to be chased to their workplaces by tax collectors, and voluntarily walk to the tax offices to honour their tax obligation and should accept to pay to the state whatever was due it, however, meagre it might be.
Madam Sahadatu Salifu, a Principal Field Officer of NCCE Dambai, called for entrepreneurs to register their businesses to enable the GRA to tax them appropriately.
She also encouraged individuals to apply for Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the GRA, to help broaden the tax net.
She warned people to avoid colliding with tax collectors to short-change the nation and reminded them that tax evasion was a criminal offence.
Elder Takai of the Church of Pentecost advised the members to honour their tax obligations as Christians to show the way for others to follow.