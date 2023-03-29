NIA completes printing 541,529 backlog of Ghana cards

The National Identification Authority (NIA) have completed printing the backlog of some 541,529 cards in its database, accumulated since July 2022.
The backlog arose from shortage of blank cards due to financial challenges. The NIA days ago commenced the expedited printing of the backlog of the cards which is expected to last for 11 days, ending on 29th March 2023.
The Authority have fulfilled its promise.
"The expedited printing exercise, which began on 18th March 2023, came to a smooth end on Monday, 27th March 2023 with all records in backlog printed. The ultimate objective of this exercise was to print records of registered Ghanaians in backlog since July 2022, the NIA in a statement Wednesday, March 29 said.
The printed cards, which are now being packaged, will be distributed to NIA’s Regional and District Offices nationwide from today Wednesday, 29th March 2023 to Sunday, 2nd April 2023 for issuance to registered applicants.
All Ghanaians who have registered for their Ghana Cards since July 2022 but are yet to receive them, are assured that effective Wednesday, 5th April 2023, they can visit the District or Regional Offices where they registered for their printed cards to be issued to them.
Full statement
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has printed the backlog of 541,529 Ghana Cards in its database in ten (10) days pursuant to the promise it made to Members of Parliament on 28th February 2023 to print the said cards in 11 days upon receipt of a supply of blank cards.
The expedited printing exercise, which begun on 18th March 2023, came to a smooth end on Monday, 27th March 2023 with all records in backlog printed. The ultimate objective of this exercise was to print records of registered Ghanaians in backlog since July 2022.
With focus, rigour and coherence in project management and implementation, NIA achieved this feat with a dedicated team of Supervisors, Assistant Technical Support Officers and Assistant Technical Enrolment Officers drawn from its Headquarters, Regional and Districts Offices. The staff worked fervently for ten continuous days in two shifts — day and night.
The printed cards, which are now being packaged, will be distributed to NIA’s Regional and District Offices nationwide from today Wednesday, 29th March 2023 to Sunday, 2nd April 2023 for issuance to registered applicants.
All Ghanaians who have registered for their Ghana Cards since July 2022 but are yet to receive them, are assured that effective Wednesday, 5th April 2023, they can visit the District or Regional Offices where they registered for their printed cards to be issued to them.
The NIA stands committed to serving the public and the nation as whole with respect, dignity, integrity and efficiency as a dedicated and responsible public sector institution.