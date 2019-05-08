NIA officers caught registering people at night

Some officials who work at the National Identification Authority (NIA) have been caught for allegedly registering some individuals for the national identity card, Ghana Card at night.
These officials were reportedly busted at a private residence at Awudome, near the St Theresa Catholic Church in Accra on Tuesday night May 7 at about 7:30 pm.
Residents of the area say they were given a tip-off and stormed the apartment only to find these officials working outside the approved working hours for the national exercise, which is being done in phases and started two weeks ago in Greater Accra.
The residents carried the registration machines to the Kaneshie Police Station to lodge a complaint.
The National Identification Authority (NIA) started the mass registration and Ghana Card issuance exercise in the Greater Accra Region from Monday, April 29, 2019, and expected to end on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
The region has been divided into two zones: Accra West and Accra East, where registration centres have been opened at specific locations.
The official working hours for the registration officers close at 5 pm.
