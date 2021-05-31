No new sanctions as ECOWAS suspends Mali over coup

The leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Mali from the economic bloc with immediate effect.
The decision to suspend the conflict-prone country is the outcome of the emergency summit held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra over the weekend to deliberate on the political crisis in Mali following the coup by the Malian military led by Colonel Assimi Goïta.
Briefing the media after the closed-door summit, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the decision follows ECOWAS’s least tolerance for chaos, lawlessness and disregard for Laws that bind a Country.
According to her, the decision of the leaders to suspend Mali is in accordance with the protocol on ‘Democracy and Good Governance.’
She added that until Colonel Assimi Goïta seizing power this week, the regional body was still hopeful Mali will comply with the February 2022 set-date to return the country to democratic rule.
“The situation in Mali is something that ECOWAS frowns upon — a coup has occurred again, we all thought we were in a transition towards the end of next year when the Country will be returned to Constitutional rule.
“Unfortunately, this has happened and it is incumbent on the Heads of State to look at the whole situation so that it doesn’t happen again and also to safeguard the security situation in the whole of West Africa.”
The Minister added that regardless of the suspension, the Malian Military and its leaders will “work with ECOWAS to ensure that the transition is on track towards the end goal, which is to return the people of Mali to democratic rule.”
However, no sanctions, like those it imposed after the coup last August, which saw members temporarily close their borders with landlocked Mali and halt financial transactions, were announced in the latest suspension.
ECOWAS also did not call for new interim President Assimi Goita to step down. The army colonel, who led the August coup and last week's revolt, was declared president on Friday.
Instead, ECOWAS said a new civilian prime minister should be nominated and a new inclusive government formed to proceed with the transition programme.
"The date of 27th February 2022 already announced for the presidential election should be absolutely maintained," a communique issued after the meeting said.
There was no immediate response from Goita, who attended the summit.
Goita, a 38-year-old special forces commander, was one of several colonels who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last year.