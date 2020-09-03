Nominees for National Communications Awards 2020 unveiled 

Nominees for National Communications Awards 2020 have been unveiled.
A statement from RAD Communications LLC signed by its Communications Manager, Justice Kofi Bimpeh unveiling the nominees said: "awards scheme celebrates works from these major categories: Television, Radio, Print, Online & Social media, Corporate Communications, Film & Productions, Telecommunications and Media Leadership, with over fifty (50) subcategories."
"This year has also seen the introduction of the COVID-19 Reporting Award, aimed at awarding and celebrating Media Houses and Personnel who have been working excellently to champion the fight against covid-19."
Full statement below:
Unveiling of Nominees for National Communications Awards
The General Public is by this release informed that nominees for the National Communications Awards 2020 has been unveiled.
National Communications Awards is development communications and media awards program powered by RAD Communications and partners, to champion communications, organizational and national development.
NB: Voting starts from 10th September and ends on 5th November, 2020.
To vote for your favorite nominee, dial *920*2020# on all networks or visit www.votedigital.net to vote online, with the nominee codes.
NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS AWARDS 2020
AWARD NOMINEES
MEDIA CATEGORY
Media Man of the Decade
• Kwami Sefa Kayi – Peace Fm - 6059
• Nathan Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray) – EiB Network - 8082
• Israel Laryea – Joy News – 4271
• Abu Issa Monnie – TV3 – 4941
• Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana - 4744
Media Woman of the Decade
• Oheneyere Gifty Anti – The Standpoint - 8680
• Nana Aba Anamoah – GHONE TV - 6645
• Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network - 5970
Media Man of the Year
• Andy Dosty – Hitz FM - 2562
• Bernard Koku Avle - Citi FM– 2725
• Captain Smart – Adom FM To Angel FM - 4783
Media Woman of the Year
• Afia Pokuaa – Despite Media - 8035
• Cynthia Tima Kumkum – Adom TV - 4286
• Portia Gabor – TV3 - 8985
• Nana Yaa Brefo – Adom to Angel - 6806
• Jessica Opare Saforo – Citi FM - 5188
Ghanaian Communication/Media Personality in the Diaspora
• Dentaa Amoateng MBE - 2149
• Akwasi Dayo Sarpong- BBC - 3262
• Nana Aba Duncan – Media Girlfriends - 6005
Rising Star – Media
• Afia Ofosua – Metro TV - 1637
• Abena Kay Yiadom – Focus FM - 6202
• Sedinam Rubie - EBN TV - 7791
• Fauzu Masawudu – HSTV to Pan African TV - 2127
• Sur Roy – OMYTV - 8826
• Bismark Opoku (Captain B.O) - 5227
• Scholastica Phylia Ayedzi – JoyNews TV - 2732
• Stephen Akortsu Mawumenyo - 3611
• Valerie Adjei-Mensah – Awake TV – 8738
• Fritz Delnyo Amegashie – GHOne – 6795
• Paulina Dedaa Opoku - 6452
Media Brand of The Year
• Multimedia Group - 9510
• Media General - 2631
• EiB Network - 9318
• Wontumi Broadcasting Network - 1823
• Despite Media - 8002
• Omni Media Limited - 4728
• Class Media Group - 8827
• KenCity Media Group - 1165
• Angel Broadcasting Network - 8778
RADIO CATEGORY
Radio Personality of the Year
• Caroline Sampson – YFM to Asaase Radio - 9326
• Andy Dosty – HITZ FM - 3338
• Captain Smart – Adom FM to Angel FM - 8382
• Mensah Nhyira Nana Ama( Silva Lady) – Oman FM - 4661
• Bernard Koku Avle – Citi Fm - 3890
• Francis Abban – Starr FM - 8666
• Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie – Okay Fm - 8092
• Kojo Yankson – JoyFM - 2684
• Nana Quasi-Wusu – YFM – 5914
• Akosua Ago Aboagye – Peace FM – 1042
• Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana - 2823
Radio Program of the Year
• Kokrooko – Peace Fm - 8264
• Dwaso Nsem – Adom Fm - 9324
• Citi Breakfast Show (CBS) - Citi Fm - 7045
• Super Morning Show – Joy Fm - 4851
• Ekwanso Dwoodwo – Okay Fm - 9784
• 3fm Drive – 3fm - 7624
• Morning Starr – Starr FM - 3592
• Asuogyaman fm plus 87.7 Drive Time Show - 5458
• Mid Day Show - Connect fm - 9915
• Ofiekwanso – Adom FM - 6062
Radio Show Host of the Year (Male)
• Francis Abban – Starr Fm - 1572
• Nana Quasi-Wusu –YFM - 5094
• Nana Yaw Sarfo- Vision 1 - 9817
• Giovani Caleb – TV3 - 2835
• Bismark Opoku (Captain B.O) - Asuogyaman fm plus 87.7 - 3549
• Elvis Crystal – Asaase Radio – 1711
• Oheneba Nana Asiedu – Wontumi Radio – 6921
• Umaru Sanda Amadu – Citi FM – 1563
• Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana - 8761
Radio Show Host of the Year (Female)
• Naa Ashorkor – Joy FM to Asaase FM - 1314
• Afia Pokuaa (VIM Lady) – Peace FM - 5420
• Akosua Hanson – YFM - 3593
• AbenaKay Yiadom – FOCUS FM - 9646
• Miriam Osei Agyemang – 3FM - 2482
• Mensah Nhyira Nana Ama( Silva Lady) – Oman FM - 6306
• Cookie Tee – Starr FM - 7619
Radio Newscaster of the Year (English)
• Dela Michel – Media General - 3488
• Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson—Starr FM - 7391
• Nana Akua Aborampah – 3fm - 4249
Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local)
• Kofi Adoma Nwanwani – Angel Fm - 4244
• Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi – Despite Media - 8827
• Maame Afia Nyarkoaa – Vision 1 Fm - 6027
• Pomaah Kyekyeku – Kasapa FM - 1081
• Nana Asare Berimah – Plan B FM - 7087
Radio Show Producer of the Year
• Jackson Osei Ntiamoah – Asempa Fm - 7867
• Gloria Obiyaa – UTV - 7198
Radio Station of the Year
• Peace FM - 5891
• CITI FM - 7670
• Joy FM - 8347
• Adom FM - 6666
• Rainbow Radio - 7935
• Vision 1 FM - 7848
• Zylofon FM - 7472
• Oman FM – 6193
• Starr FM – 1821
• 3FM – 2719
• Okay Fm - 6722
TV CATEGORY
TV Personality of the Year
• Serwaa Amihere – GHONE TV - 7685
• Berla Mundi – TV3 - 2254
• Roselyn Felli – TV Africa - 8447
• Emefa Apawu—Joy FM - 1448
• Alfred Ocansey – TV3 - 4339
• Jay Foley – Joy Prime - 3825
TV Program of the Year
• Hot line – Joy News - 6459
• Atuu – UTV - 8094
• Di Asa – Atinka - 7243
• Real News – UTV - 6858
• McBrown’s Kitchen – UTV - 1192
• State of Affairs –GHOne - 6883
• Date Rush – TV3 - 3161
• Breakfast Live – TV Africa - 4538
• Wontumi Morning Show - 7080
• Youth Empowerment TV - 5859
• United Showbiz – UTV - 2854
TV Show Host of the Year (Male)
• Foster Amponsah Romanus – ETV - 6307
• Johnnie Beresford Hughes – TV 3 - 1166
• Oheneba Nana Asiedu – Wontumi TV - 2583
• Richmond Amofa Sarpong – PAN African TV - 1457
• Daniel Dadzie – Joy Prime - 9445
• Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto – UTV - 8423
TV Show Host of the Year (Female)
• Berla Mundi – TV3 - 7718
• Valerie Adjei-Mensah – Awake TV - 3881
• Gloria Sarfo – Angel TV - 4347
• Nana Ama McBrown – UTV - 5712
• Jackie Acquaye – Metro TV to GHOne TV - 2341
• Emelia Brobbey – Okukuseku Adom TV - 3123
• Anita Akuffo – TV3 - 7353
• Maame Ama Pratt –PAN AFRICAN TV - 4829
• Emefa Apawu—Joy News - 6892
• Cynthia Tima Yeboah – Adom TV - 6200
• Ewura Agyapong Ampofo - 8101
• Cookie Tee – GHONETV - 1784
TV Newscaster of the Year (English)
• Afia Ofosua – Metro TV - 1133
• Portia Gabor – TV3 - 7199
• Kweku Temeng – GHOne TV - 5018
• Dela Michel – TV3 - 9549
• Komla Adom - Multimedia to Media General - 7950
• Zoe Abu-Baidoe – CITI TV - 9227
• Francis Abban - GHOne TV - 1003
• Grace Hammoah Asare – TV3 - 1369
• Ridwan Karim Dini Osman- GHOne - 6505
• Alfred Ocansey – TV3 - 6911
TV Newscaster of the Year (Local)
• Kwabena Antwi Boasiako – UTV - 5086
• Afia Amankwah Tamakloe – Adom TV - 9108
• Obidihye Kwaku Atiemo – Atinka TV - 4533
• Maame Konadu – ATV to Awake TV - 4454
• Nana Abena Kyiwah – Major TV - 9658
Sports Journalist of the Year
• Nana Kweku Mensah (Kaninja) – Angel TV - 9754
• Yaw Ampofo Ankrah – Max TV - 6487
• Thierry Nyann – TV3 – 3196
• Juliet Bawuah – TV3 - 4811
• Daniel Nanakwame Yeboah (Orbit) – Onua TV - 4288
TV Show Producer of the Year
• Reginald Spice Ankrah – TV3 - 4190
• Prince Obimpeh – UTV - 6713
• Gloria Obiyaa – UTV - 8322
• Roselyn Felli – TV Africa – 8395
• Nana Kwame Obeng – Multimedia - 5075
• Sharon Willis Brown Acquah – DGN - 7161
• Alice Ennin Aryeetey – GHOne TV - 5478
• Jackson Osei Ntiamoah – Adom TV - 9093
TV Station of the Year
• TV3 - 4100
• CITI TV - 7153
• ANGEL TV - 5753
• TV AFRICA - 8930
• GHOne TV - 6326
• UTV - 4509
• Wontumi TV - 6411
• Net2 - 2172
• PAN AFRICAN TV - 9429
• Major TV - 8737
STUDENT CATEGORY
Student Journalist of the Year
• Grace Baah Buckman – Vibtech - 2786
• Kennedy Twumasi – Radio GIJ - 9298
• Emmanuel Donkor – Donkor’s Blog Media - 1913
• Abdul – Rahman Abubakar - 9679
• Annabella Ohene Djan - 9948
• Kwabena Job Laboja - 2435
• Scholastica Phylia Ayedzi – JoyNews TV - 4799
• Agnes Melissa Yovo - Daily Graphic - 1914
• Fritz Delnyo Amegashie – GHOne - 9136
• Isaac Owusu Asare – GBC - 2858
Outstanding Student in PR/Corporate Communications
• Lorreta Yormekpe Nyuiemedzi - 1017
• Esther Dorman - 5008
• John Beyebuwoo Yankey - 6418
• Kwabena Oppong Anane - 2640
PRINT & ONLINE MEDIA
Print Journalist of the Year
• Frederick Botchway – Daily Graphic - 1140
• Doreen Hammond – Daily Graphic - 1800
• Daniel Y. Dayee – Daily Guide – 6448
Publishing Company of the Year
• Appointed Time Printing - 5592
• A Plus Publications - 5595
• Colormax Ghana Limited – 3339
Online Media Personality
• Veronica Rockson – EP Radio/TV - 7066
• Ameyaw Debrah - 5847
• Augustus Korankye Kyei (Kobby Kyei) - 4963
• Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix) - 1404
• Bright Philip Donkor – Ahomka TV - 1534
• Samson Suka Swiss –Tooli Master - 3158
• Stephen Akortsu Mawumenyo - 8582
• Samuel Amoaning – Entamoty - 7961
• Stephen Owura Kiss- Ghana News Page – 5858
• Busumuru Sean Kingston - Sean City - 1366
Online Media Company of the Year
• Oliv Radio/TV - 1148
• Destiny Multimedia - 7846
• 1Family Radio - 6754
• Kuulpeeps.com - 7679
• GhanaNewsPage - 3449
• Entamoty Media Ltd - 6512
• Pulse Ghana - 9772
• SVTV Africa - 7112
Blogger of the Year
• Felix Adomako Mensah – Zionfelix.net - 7725
• Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com - 8108
• Eugene Nkansah – Nkonkonsa - 8209
• Isaac Aidoo – GhKwaku.com - 7600
• Monte Darteh Kwadwo Collins – monteozlive.com - 1658
• Augustus Korankye Kyei (Kobby Kyei News) – Kobbykyeinews.com - 5228
• Kwesi Afful – Kamlinks.com - 4228
• Emmanuel Donkor – Donkors Blog Media - 6746
• Francis Amissah – TalkMediaGhana - 4290
• Emeka Onyeka-Ben – Urbanegh - 7075
• Justica Anima – Graphic Communications Group - 3828
• Lexis Will – Patapaa.com - 3855
Online Radio Host of the Year
• Mark Allotey (Adokwei Da Savage) – Destiny Radio - 4557
• Veronica Rockson – EP Radio - 6406
• Gerson Essel – Destiny Radio – 3548
• Ernest Nana Antwi Boasiako - 4592
Online TV Host of the Year
• Tooli Master – Pulse TV – 2535
• Gerson Essel - 9126
• PYOB – EP TV - 5694
• Zeinatu Erebong Issahaku – Ameyaw TV – 6876
• Busumuru Sean Kingston - Sean City - 2667
Online TV Station
• Kofi TV - 5884
• EP TV - 5757
• Ameyaw TV - 4178
• SVTV Africa - 7704
Online Radio Station
• Destiny Radio - 3273
• 1Family Radio - 5423
• Hi Radio - 6591
• EP Radio - 1521
Content Creator of the Year ( Social Media )
• Kwadwo Sheldon - 3094
• Teacher Kojo - 4324
• Tsin Gi - 7299
• Emmanuel Mensah - 2359
• Selorm Dotse Kudiabor (Demographix) - 8240
• Nana Ama Bannerman - 3913
Brand Influencer of the Year
• Precious Mensah (PM) – 7027
• Lorretta Yormekpe Nyuiemedzi - 3577
• Jackline Mensah - 7832
• Anne-Chantelle - 5021
• Richmond Amofa Sarpong - 6830
• Nathaniel Boateng – 8488
• Xandy-Kamel Mensah - 9580
FILM, ENTERTAINMENT, EVENTS, THEATRE AND PRODUCTIONS
Photographer of the Year
• TwinsDntBeg - 3594
• Joshua Nii Dromo – Dromography - 7535
• Tsin Gi (Epic Live Pictures) - 3603
• Godgive boumekpo (Joey) - 8456
• Matsam Pictures - 7357
• Manuel Photography - 3459
• Nana Kwame - 2497
• ROB Photography - 7276
Videographer of the Year
• EXCELSIS - 5340
• EMC Studios - 3550
• BlaqEye Concepts - 8078
• Blayz Pictures - 4150
Best Events Management Company of the Year
• Jandel Ltd. - 2323
• Unique Floral - 4363
• Red Carpet Events - 1246
• Events Factory - 7128
Theatre Arts Productions Company of the Year
• Roverman Productions - 8475
• Globe Productions - 6554
• Heritage of Africa - 5151
• Soul Train - 6604
Outstanding Film Personality (Male)
• Ben Affat - 4395
• Jeffrey Nortey - 1833
• Anthony Woode - 7746
• Andrew Tandoh Adote - 5561
• Joseph Clef Aboah - 5195
• Daniel Adofo – 2491
• Peter Sedufia - 9516
Outstanding Film Personality (Female)
• Nana Yaa Agyare – 6864
• Gloria Sarfo - 3382
• Stacy Afful - 3578
• Elaine Attoh – 8805
• Xandy-Kamel Mensah – 5803
Most Outstanding Event MC of the Year
• Jerry Adjorlolo - 4089
• Kafui Dey - 3393
• Reginald Spice Ankrah - 8500
• Abena Kay Yiadom – 6685
• MC Kabutey – 1421
• Xandy-Kamel Mensah - 2692
MEDIA EDUCATION, TRAINING & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Best Communication/Media School Of The Year
• Multimedia Institute of Ghana - 3605
• GH Media - 8073
• Insite Media College - 7376
• Doxa Open University - 5172
Outstanding Communication/Media Education Personality
• Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, UPSA - 6304
• Dr. Ike Tandoh - 7377
• Nana Kwaku Duah – Multimedia Institute of Ghana - 7288
• Desmond Lamptey – GIJ - 2060
• Leslie Addo Listowell – GH MEDIA - 9540
Best Information Technology Company Of The Year
• Artificial Intelligence Technologies - 2380
• Vokacom - 9897
• IT Consurtium – 9101
Information Technology Personality
• Romeo Bugyei (IT Consortium) - 7724
• Nana Osei Afrifa (CEO, Vokacom) - 1901
COMMUNICATIONS/MEDIA LEADERSHIP & ENTREPRENEURSHIP CATEGORY
Communications Personality Of The Year
• Olivia Okailey Okai (Deputy Director, NCA) - 2083
• Dr. Isaac Tandoh (1PR Communications)- 4820
• Efo Kwame Dzakpasu – Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, UBA Ghana Limited - 1224
• Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head PR , Ghana Education Service - 5589
Corporate Communications & Marketing Professional Of The Year
• Cynthia Eyram Ofori-Dwumfuo - Hollard Group - 5345
• Efo Kwame Dzakpasu – Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, UBA Ghana Limited - 9090
• Adiza Ibrahim Sadiq – Marketing and Media Relations, Electroland Ghana. - 2056
• Deborah Samllie Lomotey – Marketing & Communications Advisor, SNV - 7889
• Robert Nunoo – Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Bank of Africa. - 7129
Advertising Company of the Year
• Focushub Advertizing - 5410
• DeWins Media - 1611
• Crossmark Marketing - 9961
Brand Ambassador Of The Year
• Nana Ama McBrown - 3953
• Shatta Wale - 4863
• Joselyn Dumas - 9491
• Fella Makafui - 7647
• Kuami Eugene - 4591