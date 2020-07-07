Non-adherence to protocols contributing to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases - Dr Aboagye

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Director-General of the Ghana Health Service says the non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols is contributing to the rise in Ghana's cases.
Dr Aboagye was updating the nation on Ghana's case count at a press briefing on July 7, 2020.
He said many people are not following all the guidelines announced by the Ghana Health Service.
These protocols include wearing of face mask, social distancing, washing of hands and using of sanitizer frequently.
All these Dr Aboagye believes has been ignored by many and that is largely having an effect as it is contributing to Ghana's rise in daily COVID-19 numbers.
READ ALSO: Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo tests positive for Covid-19
"No country can bring down its COVID-19 numbers if the people do not follow the protocols because the public health measures are to test and treat but individuals have to ensure not getting infected. Mask wearing still low in Ghana, social distancing clearly been disregarded"
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 21,968 after 891 new infections detected in 73 districts.
Clinical recoveries are up to 17,156 with the death count standing at 129.
The death rate from the virus in Ghana has been noted as 0.58 percent.
There are 4,683 active cases of which 22 are severe cases.
Six of the severe cases are in a critical condition and five are on ventilators.
For the bulk of the new cases, 571 were recorded in 24 districts in the Greater Accra Region, 93 cases from 18 districts in the Ashanti Region and 86 from five districts in the Western Region.