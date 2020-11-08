Noncompliance with safety protocols accounts for rise in Covid-19 active cases- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says non-compliance with safety protocols has accounted for the recent increase in the Covid-19 cases in the country.
The President during his 19th Covid-19 address to the nation on the measures to contain the virus on Sunday November 8, Mr Akufo-Addo said “Our observation, however, is that the reduction in compliance to the preventive protocols account for the increases in infections.
“Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guards down . Now more than ever we have to adhere to mask wearing, hand washing use if sanitizers and social distancing protocols“ he added.
Ghana’s active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has hit 1,156 after the country recorded a drastic reduction in active cases in the last two months.
Out of the figure, four are in critical condition, two on ventilators, while 11 are in severe conditions.
According to data from the Ghana Health Service, as at November 5, 198 cases had pushed the cumulative number of cases to 49,202.
The number of discharges or recoveries had also increased to 47,726.
The number of deaths has however remained at 320.