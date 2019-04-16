Notre-Dame fire: Ghanaians descend heavily on Prez. Akufo-Addo after he sent a condolence message to France

Some Ghanaians are unhappy with President Akufo-Addo after he sent heartfelt condolence to the people of France after the fire disaster at Notre-Dame on Monday, April 15, 2019.
The President after the disaster that brought down the famous Notre Dame church tweeted: The Ghanaian people and I are shocked by the news of the destruction of the great Parisian Cathedral, Notre Dame, one of the most iconic buildings of world civilization and extend our heartfelt condolences to President
@EmmanuelMacron and to the French people on their great loss.
Our thoughts are with them, and we are hopeful and prayerful that efforts to save what is left of this historic Cathedral will be successful.
This did not go down with some Ghanaians who believe the President is meddling in matters that do not concern him and never tweeted messages of condolence after the recent floods that has claimed some 12 lives.
His post has attracted a lot of backlash on Twitter.
Check out a few responses
