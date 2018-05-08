NPP condemns Hajia Fati for slapping journalist

The New Patriotic Party has condemned an attack on an Adom FM journalist by one of its supporters, Hajia Fati.
Adom FM's newscaster, Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa, had been taking a photo of Hajia Fati whose refusal for a party member to pick a nomination was causing a scene at the NPP headquarters, a day after the World press freedom day.
According to Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, Hajia Fati was infuriated at Mr Crabbe, for coming to the party's headquarters to pick nomination forms to contest in the upcoming elections. In her bid to capture the moment, the embittered Hajia Fati smashed the reporter's phone and punched her mouth, accusing her of working for Mr Crabbe.
Hajia Fati admitted that she slapped the journalist, who according to her looked like an 'onion seller' because she did not seek her consent before taking the pictures.
“She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn’t approach me, she didn’t tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn’t know who she was,” she said.
However in a statement released and copied to Prime News Ghana on Tuesday, May 8, the NPP has distanced itself from the actions of the party loyal, Hajia Fati.
The party further assured journalists that internal investigations into the matter have begun and the party will not condone any action to suppress press freedom.
Below is the full statement:
NPP condemns attack on journalist
The NPP has noted with concern an alleged attack on a journalist by one of its supporters, Hajia Fati.
We distance ourselves from the act and condemn it unreservedly.
The party wishes to assure Ghanaian journalists that, it respects and cherishes the role of the media as partners in development and does not condone any action intended to suppress press freedom.
No journalist should feel intimidated and must continue to discharge his/her duties without fear.
Though the New Patriotic Party has already begun an internal enquiry into the alleged incident, we will also cooperate with other agencies investigating same.
…Signed…
John Boadu
General Secretary (Ag)