NPP national executive aspirants submit forms on Monday

Prospective candidate who picked the nomination forms to contest the national executive elections in the impending National Delegates Congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have up to Tuesday, May 15, 2018, to submit their forms.
Candidates are therefore submitting their nominations forms effective Monday May 14, 2018 at the NPP’s Headquarters in Accra.
This will be followed by vetting of all the aspirants in all the nine positions being contested for.
At the close of nominations on Thursday, May 10, 2018, Prime News Ghana is reliably informed, that the following aspirants picked their nomination form for their respective portfolios.
- A) National Chairman
- Freddy Blay (Acting Chairman)
- Stephen Ayesu Ntim
- Alhaji Abubakar Abdul-Rahman (Alhaji Short)
- Dr. Amoako Baah
- David Kankam Boadu
- B) Vice Chairman
- Frederick Fredua Antoh (2nd Vice Chairman)
- Ken-Wud Noworsu
- Rita Talata Asobayire
- Michael Omari Wadir
- Vida Agyekum Acheampong
- George Isaac Amoo
- Agnes Chigabatia
- C) General Secretary
1. John Boadu (Acting General Secretary)
2. Richard Ahiagboe
- D) National Organizer
1.Sammi Awuku (National Youth Organizer)
- Tweneboa Kodua
- Nana Bediako
- Sadik Nabichienga
- E) National Treasurer
- Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah (National Treasurer)
- Abraham Obeng Amoakohene
- Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama
- Mary Posch Oduro
- Saida Ruka Ahmed
- F) National Women Organizer
- Kate Gyamfua
- Joyce Kanokie Zempare
G) National Youth Organizer
- Dominic Eduah (Dept. National Youth Organizer)
- Henry Nana Boakye
- Kamal Deen Abdullah (National Nasara Coordinator)
- Bright Essilfie Kumi
- Augustine Owusu Appiah
- Abdul Ganiyo Alhassan
H) National Nasara Coordinator
- Abubakari Sulemana - Lakulaku
- Ali Suraj
- Baba Gado Ibrahim
- Alhaji Rashid Adam
- Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu
- Alhaji Shumbu Musah Shariff
- Abdul Aziz Harunafuta
- Alhaji Salihu Yahaya Bo
- Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Latest political news from Ghana