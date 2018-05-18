NPP National Executive Elections: Vetting begins May 28

The National Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed the vetting of candidates for the various national executive positions.
The vetting was supposed to have begun on Thursday, May 17, 2018, but had to be postponed to Monday, May 28, 2018.
A statement signed by the Acting Director of Research and Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “the National Elections Committee, under the Chairmanship of Most Rev. Dr. Asante Antwi, in consultation with stakeholders of the party wish to publish for the notice of the general public the names of aspirants who have filed their nomination to proceed to the vetting processes on these dates for their vetting”.
Below is the time table for vetting:
Monday, May 28, 2018
National Nasara Aspirants
- Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu
- Alhaji Rashid Adam
- Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Shariff
- Abdul Aziz Harunafuta
- Ali Suraj
- Alhaji Aminu Abu
- Baba Gado Ibrahim
- Salifu Yahaya Bo
- Abubakari Sulemana
- Abdulai Iddrisu Dipantiche
- Dauda abdula Rahman Duodu
- Kazeem Ibrahim
- Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
- Abdul-Rahman Diallo
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
National Organizer Aspirants
- Sulemana A. Sadik Nabicheinga
- Emmanuel Tweneboah Kodua
- Sammy Awuku
National Women Organizer Aspirants
- Joyce Konokie Zimpare
- Kate Gyamfua
National Youth Organizer Aspirants
- Dominc Kwesi Eduah
- Henry Nana Boakye
- Emmanuel Nana Bediako
- Kamal-Deen Abdulai
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
General Secretary Aspirants
- John Boadu
- Richard Ahiagbah
- National Treasurer Aspirants
- Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
- Abraham Obeng Amoakohene
- Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama
- Mary Posch-Oduro
- Hajia Ruka Ahmeed
- Kwabena Oppong Frimpong
Thursday, May 31, 2018
National vice Chair Aspirants
- F. F. Antoh
- Ken-Wuud Nuworsu E
- Hon Agnes A. Chigabatia
- George Isaac Amoo
- Vida Agyekum Acheampong
- Micheal Omari Wadie
- Rita Talata Asobayire
Friday June 1, 2018
National Chairman
- Alhaji Abunakar Abdul-Rahman
- Stephen Ayensu Ntim
- Dr Richard Amoako Baah
- David Kankam Boadu
- Hon Freddie Worsemawu Blay
