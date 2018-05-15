NPP youth beat up workers at GHA office in Tamale

Some irate NPP youth in the Northern Region today May 15, 2018, attacked workers of the Ghana Highways Authority over claims that road contracts have been awarded to NDC contractors.
The leader of the NPP youth group identified as the Kandahar Boys in Tamale entered the premises of the National Highways Authority and requested from one Alberta Akorogo to see the director of the authority who is currently in Accra for a meeting.
According to the Secretary of Director, the leader of the NPP youth group left only to return a few minutes later with a group of irate people with weapons who assaulted her and other workers of the Highways authority.
Secretary to the Director, Alberta Akorogo stated that the group alleged that the Highways authority was only awarding contracts to NDC members while NPP members in the region hardly get any contract.
According to reports, the group scattered office documents and some very important files after they forced their way into the main offices. The workers had to flee for their lives after the group became agitated and more aggressive.
The workers at the Authority claim that this is not the first time such an attack has occurred but nobody has been arrested yet.