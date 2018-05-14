NPP organizer stabbed

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Organizer for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region, Ebenezer Ebo Appiah Apreku, has been stabbed by some suspected armed robbers.
The Youth Organizer was also robbed by these unknown persons in the early hours of Monday May 14, 2018.
Mr. Appiah Apreku is currently on admission at the District Hospital, Our Lady of Grace, in Breman Asikuma, receiving treatment.
The Central Regional Police Command commenced investigations into the matter.
Narrating the incident to Prime News Ghana while on the Hospital bed, Mr. Appiah Apreku said, these unknown persons attacked him in his bedroom asked him to give them GHS3billion old Ghana cedis.
He said the suspected armed robbers had the notion that, the Member of Parliament for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, Anthony Effah, had given him such an amount for the implementation of a ‘cocoa policy’.
Mr. Appiah Apraku added that, he told them he had not such an amount on him, but they collected his car, laptop, money and the wife's money and bolted.
The Central Regional Police are therefore calling on the public to provide the police information which could lead to the arrest of these suspected armed robbers.
The NPP Chairman, Bruce Dompson, confirming the incident to Prime News Ghana said no arrest has been made.
He said the police are searching for the suspects and so the public must help the police in their efforts to arrest these culprits.