Nurses at Manhyia Hospital return to work

The striking nurses at the Manhyia District Hospital have returned to post following intervention by the Ministry of Health.
The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association went on strike on Friday December 2 following the conduct of the Ashanti Region boss of the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah,
This was despite the suspended Opoku-Mensah, scheduled to face a committee set up to investigate allegations of assault against him.
The committee was constituted by the management of the Scheme following an emergency meeting on Wednesday, November 30.
This comes in the wake of allegations that Mr Opoku-Mensah verbally assaulted a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.
A leaked tape of the heated encounter between Mr Opoku-Nensah and the nurse, who serves his daughter at the hospital, finds him raining insults on the health worker.
The Ashanti Region NSS Director has since apologised for his conduct, claiming it is not characteristic of him.
“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.
“I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship between any affected person.”