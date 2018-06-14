Obengfo CEO still in custody as court unable to hear bail application

The High Court in Accra was unable to hear the bail application of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, who is standing trial for the alleged murder of the late Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP), Ms. Stacy Offei Darko.
Despite being granted bail by a Circuit Court last week on a separate charge, Dr. Obeng-Andoh still remains in the custody of the police, as his lawyers are yet secure bail in the murder case.
Dr. Obengfo as he is affectionately called was granted bail on the charges of operating an unlicensed medical facility and practicing medicine without a license.
He pleaded not guilty to the two charges and was granted bail to the tune of GHS50,000. He is currently before another court over the death of Ms Stacy Offei Darko.
Mr. Offei Darko died last month after she was admitted at the Obengfo Hospital, complaining of a headache.
According to the family, the body of the deceased was deposited at the morgue within four hours after her death without any attempt to inform them.
This development infuriated the family and friends of the deceased leading to the arrest of Dr. Obeng Andoh.
The suspect's lawyers had expected to formally make the bail application before an Accra High Court on Thursday, June 14, 2018, but the court declined to hear it as the Judge noticed the Office of the Attorney-General had only been notified of the bail hearing in the morning.
The lawyers maintain Dr. Obeng-Andoh is unwell and must be granted bail.
Justice Justin Kofi Dorgu, therefore, adjourned hearing to July 21 for the application to be argued.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana