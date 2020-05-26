Ofankor landlord who shot tenant dead remanded into police custody

Victor Stephen Nana Kankam the landlord who shot his tenant at Ofankor a suburb of Accra has been remanded into police custody by the Abeka District court.
The suspect is to reappear in court on June 8 2020.
The suspect shot budding musician Spark Benjamine who was rushed to the police station with multiple injuries.
The police subsequently rushed the victim to the Police Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tengey has thrown more light on the issue and says for now he has been charged with murder but they are investigating the issue to know what actually led to the act.
"The police have already begun investigations into why the landlord committed this crime, he has not been able to tell us any reason so he is in our custody assisting investigations, we know a murder has been committed and we are trying to put all evidence together, for now, the provisional charge the police has hit him with is murder".
Reports say the deceased Spark Benjamine was expected to vacate the room as his time had expired, he was asked by Mr Kankam if he would want to renew his tenancy and he agreed.
Later the deceased changed his mind and told his sister that he had a dream where the landlord had pointed a gun to his head so he wanted to leave the room.
This change of mind made the landlord write a letter to him that he should leave the room the very day his time expires which was on May 24, 2020.
According to residents, Spark Benjamine had parked his things to leave the room but the landlord came with a gun and wearing a bulletproof as well.
He knocked on Benjamine's door and once he came out he shot him four times in the chest. He then took to his heels knowing what he has done.
Benjamine was rushed to the hospital only to be pronounced dead. Mr Kankam is currently in police custody and will be arraigned for court soon.