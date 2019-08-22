Write to us for help to retrieve your Dubai money : Gov't to NAM1

Government has asked the embattled CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 to officially write to requesting government's help to retrieve his alleged $39 million locked up in a Dubai firm.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka said the government has not received any request from the company hence cannot play any role in the retrieval of the said money.
Mr. Kpemka said the company and its CEO must follow due process.
NAM1, earlier this week held a press conference where he appealed to the government to assist him to retrieve the $39 million he reportedly won after a legal battle in Dubai that saw him being held there in detention for several months.
NAM1 gives 3 preconditions that will enable him pay Menzgold customers
NAM1 has given three preconditions that must be fulfilled by the government before he will be able to pay his customers.
NAM1 who was addressing the press disclosed that he is willing to pay all his customers the monies he owes but that will depend on three preconditions that must be fulfiled by the government.
He said all companies have liabilities and assets but for him to pay his customers the government must,
- Assist Menzgold to retrieve monies owed it by other foreign companies
- Unfreeze his companies and his personal bank account to allow it resolve its liabilities immediately
- Clearly give directions on which regulator has jurisdiction and supervision over Menzgold's business model.
We're disappointed in NAM1- Aggrieved customers
Aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold are unsatisfied with the NAM1's presser which was held yesterday in Accra.
A spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved customers, Francis Owusu in an interview with Joy FM said they are disappointed in the press conference of the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah.
According to him, they were expecting some concrete timelines of the payment of their investments.
"After listening to Nana Appiah Mensah we are very disappointed, we were of the view that now that he is going to talk he will come out with something concrete, we want timelines and measures, we are not satisfied with his answer because at the end of the day does it mean that if the government does not fulfil his conditions it means we have lost our investments? that is the more reason we want to have that personal engagement with him..."
About GH¢200 million of depositors cash is believed to be held up at the gold dealership firm.
Menzgold folded up last year after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered it to suspend its operation with the public. Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed to yield any positive results.
According to the Commission, Menzgold did not have the license to trade in gold collectibles and that doing so was in contravention of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929)
NAM1 says he has tried all means to get cash and pay the aggrieved customers and one of such plans led him to UAE where he was arrested.
After several months, the court in the UAE ruled that Horizon Diamonds should pay NAM1 some $39 million for gold supplied.
NAM1 after the ruling returned to Ghana where he is facing charges for defrauding and has been granted bail worth GH¢1billion.
