Organised Labour to begin indefinite strike December 27

Organised Labour has declared an indefinite from December 27 over government’s failure to exempt pension funds from the Debt Exchange Programme.
Secretary General of Organised Labour Dr Anthony Yaw Baah made this known at a press briefing on Monday, December 19, 2022.
He said the strike has been occasioned by government’s decision to introduce a debt exchange programme.
According to him, the strike will be in force until the government exempts pension funds from the planned debt exchange programme.
“We are asking government to exempt us from the debt exchange programme.
“We have already told the world that if government doesn’t do that, we will advise ourselves.
“Today, we are here to announce the advice. The advice is very simple.
“We have all agreed that because the government has refused to grant our request, we have decided firmly that all workers of Ghana are going to strike on December 27, 2022, and we will be on strike until our demands are met,” Dr Yaw Baah vehemently noted.
Labour Unions present at the briefing were: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Ghana Medical Association, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).