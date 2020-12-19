Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu explains why MPs will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has explained why the need for Members of Parliament to undergo another round of COVID-19 tests.
According to him, the tests are to ensure that all members have a clean bill of health as the new year approaches.
Earlier in 2020, similar exercises conducted revealed that some members and staff were infected with the virus.
Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu advised all members of Parliament to avail themselves to be tested in order for there to be a smooth transition into the new year.
“It is imperative for all of us to submit ourselves to the necessary COVID-19 tests. Arrangements are being made in that regard and we entreat each and everyone to submit him or herself to enable us to enter the new year,” he stated.
Ghana has just recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s current active cases to 956.
Four new deaths have also been recorded bring the total number of casualties to 331.
The Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest rate of infections at 29,474 case counts, followed by the Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central regions respectively.
The country has recorded a total of 53,553 confirmed cases and a total of 52,266.