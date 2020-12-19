Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu explains why MPs will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing

Over 400 new lawyers called to the Bar A total of 424 new lawyers have been called to the Bar to commence the legal…

Counting of papers in last ballot box in Sene West underway Counting of ballot papers in Tato battor Polling station B ballot box in the…

Jean Mensa must resign - Ade Coker The Greater Accra Regional Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress…

Wenchi High Court to rule on Sene West seat today The Wenchi High Court will today December 17, 2020, give its verdict on the…

26 NDC supporters to be put before court The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested 26 persons for allegedly…