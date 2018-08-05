Over 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion

Over 500 homes at Kibi around Ofori Panin Fie, the palace of Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin II, have been earmarked for bulldozing to pave the way for the palace’s expansion project, Mr Daniel Aboagye, Convener of a group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman, has
confirmed
The residents to be affected, some of whom Mr Aboagye said have lived in their homes near the palace for over 70 years, are in a state of anxiety as the August-end deadline approaches.
He also disclosed that the residents have petitioned the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, who happens to a native of the area, to intervene, but to no avail.
Mr Aboagye claimed the Okyehene promised to build houses for the residents to be affected but that has not happened.
Sources within the Okyehene’s palace, however, say those to be affected are squatters who do not own the properties on which they live.
