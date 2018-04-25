Over GHS 197K missing from STMA revenue collection

The Auditor-General’s 2016 audit findings have revealed that, a private company, Gold Street Real Estate Consult, could not account for an amount of GHS197,955.57 for revenue collected in the Sekondi Tarkoradi Metropolis.
The Sekondi Tarkoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) contracted the private firm to collect revenue on its behalf but the company failed to account for the aforementioned amount.
This came to light at the Public Account Committee’s sitting in Takoradi on Wednesday.
It came out that, out of the total revenue of GHS613, 290.00 collected, Gold Street Real Estate Consult accounted for GHS526,879.00, leaving an outstanding amount of GHS86, 411.00.
The Finance Officer for STMA, Albert Amoah, responding to the queries disclosed that, management of the Gold street real Estate Consult has made part payment of GHS30,000.00 and the pay-in-slip is available for verification.
Meanwhile, in Jomoro and Shama Assemblies had GH 111,544.57 of their revenue not accounted for by revenue collectors.
The Auditor-General has urged management to recover the total amount involved from the revenue collectors.
"We also recommend that, management report the offenders to the police to assist in retrieving the unaccounted value books and any amount due with sanctions. Also we recommend that finance officers of the Assemble sanctioned for ineffective control over the use and accounting for value books" AG recommends.
