Parliament passes Bill banning importation of used vehicles older than 10 years 

Parliament of Ghana has passed the Customs Amendment Bill banning the importation of used vehicles older than 10 years and accident vehicles.
The Bill was opposed by the Minority and vehicle dealers across the country, but the House after scrutinising the bill passed it today, February 12, 2020.
The Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to amend the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) to provide incentives for automotive manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Programme (GAMDP).
The Bill is also said to increase the import duty on specific motor vehicles and provide import duty exemptions for the security agencies and officers of the security agencies especially those who go on various assignments and peacekeeping in the security interest of Ghana.
The Bill will prohibit the importation of salvaged motor vehicles comprising wrecked, destroyed, or physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences as well as specified motor vehicles over 10 years of age into the country.
Background
The government, in August 2019, launched the GAMDP to promote the manufacture of automobiles for both the domestic market and the West Africa sub-region.
The programme is part of the efforts by the government to develop some strategic anchor industries that will promote economic development in the country.