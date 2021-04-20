PassionAir explains why Kumasi-bound plane landed in Côte d’Ivoire

Ghanaian airline PassionAir has come out to clarify why a Kumasi-bound flight from Accra landed in Côte d’Ivoire.
The management in a statement said this was due to bad weather conditions in the Ashanti Regional capital.
The local airline in a statement said the diversion was “necessary as the safety of our passengers, crew and equipment is paramount”.
On Saturday, April 17, 2021, it emerged that PassionAir flight OP152 departed from Accra at 17:45 for Kumasi but could not land at the destination airport.
The company clarified that deteriorating weather conditions compelled the flight crew to head to the “planned alternate airport” – Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport in Côte d’Ivoire (Abidjan) for a safe landing.
It, however, sincerely apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused.
“All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused”, the statement further added.
Below is the full release
On 17 April 2021, PassionAir flight OP152 departed from Accra at 17:45 for Kumasi.
Unfortunately, due to deteriorating weather conditions at the destination airport, the flight could not land.
Unable to land in Kumasi or return to Accra, a decision was made to proceed to the planned alternate airport, Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport in Côte d’Ivoire (Abidjan) where the weather permitted a safe landing.
Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11:20 pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra.
Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.
All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. However, this diversion was necessary as the safety of our passengers, crew and equipment is paramount.