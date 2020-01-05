 Pastor Mensa Otabil reveals 2020 will be great 

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil says 2020 will be a great year.
According to him, there are some things Christians need to focus on to be able to achieve greatness in the year 2020.
Addressing his congregation on the first Sunday of 2020, Pastor Mensa Otabil said it is appropriate to just stop someone and pray with them.
He advised that members and Christians as a whole should avoid being permanent receivers but rather make efforts for all to become generous.
Pastor Mensa Otabil said Christain should spend time in making others feel good by taking them out on a date but not necessarily to propose love to them.
"Sometimes it's just good to stop somebody and pray with them, nobody should be a permanent receiver and let's all become generous and sometimes let's give someone 5gh or 10gh just bless them, take someone out not to propose to the person just make them feel good..."
In his believe he said to make 2020 great we must also spend time with God, worship regularly with other believers and give faithfully to God's work.
READ ALSO : Pastor MensaOtabil denies saying 'some scriptures in The Bible are senseless and stupid'
He added that every Christian must be determined to be a labourer for Christ and with this, he believes 2020 will be a great year for all.
"To make 2020 a great year, we must spend quality time with God, we must worship regularly with the believers, we must faithfully give to God's work, and must be determined to become labourers for Christ this is what I believe will make 2020 a great year."
Pastor Mensa Otabil denies saying 'some scriptures in The Bible are senseless and stupid'
The office of Dr. Mensa Otabil, Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has reacted to news circulating in the media which suggests him describing some scriptures in the bible as senseless and utterly stupid.
READ ALSO : "Full truth will come out soon"-Otabil
According to media reports, Pastor Otabil on Sunday while preaching to his congregants questioned some chapters of the bible making reference to Luke 6:29 which read “Do not seek repayment. To him who strikes you on the one cheek, offer the other also. And from him who takes away your cloak, do not withhold your tunic either. Give to everyone who asks of you”.
Citing it as one of the scriptures of the holy book that does not make sense to the human mind, Otabil asked his congregation “Why should the Bible say that if someone slaps you on the left, you should turn the right to the person as well. It doesn’t make sense, which of you can do that?
Based on the direct quotation above, some media portals reported Otabil as saying some portions of the bible make no sense.