Phase two of nationwide disinfection, fumigation begin today

The government will today July 19, 2020, begin the second phase of its nationwide disinfection and fumigation exercise.
The exercise will be carried out in some selected markets in Accra.
A statement from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development said the exercise will last for two weeks, between Sunday, July 19 and Saturday, August 1, 2020, in all 16 regions in the country.
“The second phase of the disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks, public toilets and public spaces would come off throughout the 16 regions across the country. The exercise which would last for two weeks, starts from Sunday, July 19, to Saturday, August 1, 2020,” the statement signed by the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama noted.
The Minister, directed all Regional Coordinating Councils “to ensure compliance with the above directive by MMDAs in their respective regions.”
In May the Nsawam Prisons also underwent a fumigation and disinfection exercise from Dansworld Cleaning Services Limited towards the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus.
The cleaning exercise which was supervised by the Eastern Regional Prisons Commander and the Public Relations Officer ensured that the team abided by security protocols because of the nature of the prisons.
The company that undertook the exercise, Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an environmental management company that specializes in Facility management services/fumigation
Speaking to the media on why the company is undertaking such exercise for the Prisons Service, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghanaian Company indicated that,
“Well, we can’t leave the whole preventive efforts of COVID19 on Government. Corporate Organizations like myself must contribute our quota against this deadly Coronavirus. Hence, this is our Corporate Social Responsibility in the fight against COVID19 and most importantly, our prisons service, as you saw when we entered can barely practice social distancing, so these measures like constant fumigation is very important to prevent the virus from entering there”.