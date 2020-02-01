Photos : 5 dead, others in critical condition in Accra -Takoradi road accident

Five persons have died while 14 others have been injured in an accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Accra – Takoradi road, Saturday.
The accident which occurred this morning is said to have caused a lot of traffic on the road.
Officers of the Ghana Police Service and National Fire Service are on hand to control the situation.
The accident was between an articulator truck with the registration number AS 8726-10 which collided with a Toyota minibus with registration number Gx 3045-18.
According to an eyewitness, Emmanuel Amoh, the truck made a wrongful overtaking and collided with the passenger car with 19 people on board.
The members of the Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Takoradi were attending the funeral of one of their members in Accra when they were involved in an accident.
Meanwhile, Apam District Police Commander DSP Moses Osakonor said, those feared dead and the injured have been rushed to Apam Government Hospital.
“On the ground, we were told five people died on the spot and they were all females. 14 people were injured and they are in the hospital.”
“The investigator told me that the minibus had overloaded because it had 19 people on board… The articulated truck was overtaking another vehicle but I think because it was too early the visibility was not too clear,” he said.