Photos : Asante women storm Badu Kobi's church over ethnocentric comments

Some Asante women have stormed the Glorious Wave Church International at Sakumono Estates, in Tema over what they described as ethnocentric comments by the leader of the church.
Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi in a viral video described Asante women as greedy, heartless, disrespectful, evil and materialistic, claiming they are not good materials for marriage.
He warned that any man that wants to enjoy marriage should never consider marrying an Asante woman because they are not genuine lovers, as they only chase properties.
“Do you know that when you marry an Asante lady, you have imported a problem?” Badu Kobi asked, stressing that he would never marry or recommend anyone to marry an Asante woman.
“Asantes, their eyes are red, looking for property, looking for things to carry back to their hometowns. Their mother is at the corner and secretly influencing everything. I have done my research; if my daughter is going to marry, I’ll tell her ‘if you want to go and be driven back, go and behave like an Asante girl’,” he stated.
Some of the protesters who marched to the church demanded a retraction from the pastor.
"He insulted Asantes, Ewes and Fante ladies, insulting the three tribes means he has insulted every woman in Ghana."
"I'm here has a student and member of the Asante Students Union we are youth and we will need to get married as we grow so his comment may go a long way to affect us," a protester added.
Convener of Thousand Women March against Prophet Badu Kobi, Gladys Pokuwaa told Joy FM there is the need for the country to stand against the comments as it could decide the country.
"We intended to make a statement and we've made it, we do not agree with tribalism, ethnicity won't help us, it has never helped us and it will not.."
