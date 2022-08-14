Photos: Bawumia joins Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined Mantsɛmɛi and the people of Ga Traditional Area to mark this year’s Ga Mashie Homowo festival on Saturday.
The Vice President was whole-heartedly welcomed by the Ga Mantsɛ, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru, the Gbese Mantsɛ, Nii Ayibontey and the Sempe Mantsɛ, Nii Adote Otintor.
Bawumia at the celebration said the government will continue to support the leaders of the Ga State to bring development to its people and the country as a whole.
"It is a beautiful festival and our Chiefs are the custodians of our tradition and this is why on behalf of the government and our party I’m here to pay homage to all the key chiefs in the Ga state. Please continue to do all the things you’re doing to develop the Ga state. I want to assure you that we will be by your side to support you to continue to do the good work for the Ga state,” he said.
He also encouraged the traditional leadership headed by the Sempe Mantse to keep up with the good initiatives being undertaken in the area, with a pledge to be a partner in that regard.
He gave meaning to that pledge by donating GHS 50,000 to support the construction of the Sempe chief’s palace, and beverages to support the festivities.