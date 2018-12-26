Photos: Bawumia surprises hospital patients on Christmas Day

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia surprised patients on admission at the Walewale District Hospital on Christmas day.
The unannounced visit caught all staff and patients by surprise.
He delivered parcels of food and drink to the patients and their relatives who had come to visit.
Dr Bawumia had earlier in the day paid a visit to a number of churches in Walewale and its surroundings.
The Vice said the spirit of Christmas is about sharing, and it is only right that the sick also enjoyed such cheer in the time of their need.
Vice President Bawumia, while handing out the parcels in the male, female, emergency and maternity wards, had words of comfort for the sick, and congratulations for the new mothers.
The surprised and elated patients and staff of the hospital commended the Vice President for the humanitarian gesture.
