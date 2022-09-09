Photos: Bernard Avle's wife Justine Avle goes home

The funeral and burial rites for the late Justine Avle, wife of General Manager of Citi FM and host of the Citi Breakfast Show Bernard Avle took place on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
The event was held at the Cedar Mountain Chapel International, Assemblies of God in Accra.
Family and sympathizers donned black dresses to mourn with Bernard Avle.
Notable among them is former President John Mahama who said "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you, Bernard Avle.
"Together with family, friends, media colleagues and well wishers, we joined in a burial service for the late wife of our brother at the Cedar Mountain Chapel."
Justine Avle’s sad demise on August 3, 2022 after a short illness.
Bernard Avle married Justine in 2011 and their 11-year-old marriage was blessed with four children.