Photos: Nzema East MCE seizes smoked dolphins from fishmongers

Authorities in the Western Region have seized some smoked dolphins from fishmongers in Axim in the Western Region.
The dolphins were part of the fishes that were washed ashore in the Western Region and Greater Accra Region.
The operation carried out on Thursday, April 8, 2021, was led by the Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Okpenyen.
The police and officials of the Food and Drugs confiscated all smoked dolphins from fishmongers.
When the enforcement team arrived, they found a basket full of already smoked dolphins together with about 20 dead dolphins, a Citi News report said.
The Assembly had in a statement disclosed that about 200 dolphins are believed to have washed ashore with only 68 retrieved so far. The DCE is seen supervising the loading of the smoked consignment into a truck as onlookers stood by.
“Out of these (68), 30 were alive and 38 were dead. The team released the live dolphins back to the ocean and buried the dead ones at the Assembly’s refuse disposal site. The remaining 132 washed-ashore fishes are in the hands of the residents,” the statement by the Assembly added.