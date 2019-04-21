Prime News Ghana

PHOTOS: Otumfuo marks 20th anniversary with Akwasidaekese

By Mutala Yakubu
Thousands trooped to the Manhyia Palace to witness the Akwasidaekese which marks the 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Ashanti kingdom once again is displaying their rich culture.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu ascended to the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999.

On that momentous day, Barima Kwaku Dua, as he was then called, held in his right hand the Busumuru sword, and with his kuntunkuni ( black cloth) dropped to his chest, swore the oath of Asante to be faithful to his people.

Below are some pictures from the ceremony

