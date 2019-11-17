Photos: Prez. Akufo-Addo now ‘Dagbon Malti-Naa Abudani I’

President Akufo-Addo has been given the title ‘Dagbon Malti-Naa Abudani I’ by the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II.
This event took place on November 16, 2019, during the celebration of the Damba Festival, in Yendi.
This is the first time the festival is being celebrated in over thirty (30) years. His title is in recognition of the role he played in bringing last peace to Dagbon.
Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II in his remarks stated that he took over the leadership of Dagbon at a time when the challenges appeared vast and insurmountable.
“However, I take solace in the fact that with a united Dagbon, and a supportive government, we will overcome those challenges and chart a new path of peace and development,” he said.
The Yaa-Na stated that “we have just emerged from a crisis that began almost seven decades ago, thanks to your government’s unrelenting efforts in helping us to resolve our succession crisis. I want to express the gratitude of the Chiefs and people of Dagbↄŋ to Your Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the great role played by you and your government to get us where we are today.”
The President also thanked the Yaa-Naa and the people for the gesture.
“Thank you very much, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, and I promise you that I will do my best to live up to the title,” President Akufo-Addo added.
Peace returned to Dagbon this year after the Committee of Eminent Chiefs presented the final report of the Road Map for bringing an end to the Dagbon crisis which lasted for 17 years. That led to the enskinment of Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II.