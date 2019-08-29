Photos: Togbi Sri III formally commissioned as mediator of Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute

The Awomefia of the Anlo State, Togbi Sri III has formally been commissioned by President Akufo-Addo as the mediator of the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.
The commissioning ceremony which was done on Thursday, August 29,2019, in Anloga in the Volta Region was performed by a high powered government delegation led by the Minister of National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah.
Mr. Kan-Dapaah and his delegation presented the letter of appointment to Togbi Sri lll on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at a colourful ceremony attended by the chiefs and people of Anlo State.
The President announced the intervention for peace during his last tour of the Volta region.
Mr Archibald Letsa the Volta Regional Minister in his address said the government of President Akufo-Addo had kept faith with the people of Anlo State and expressed appreciation to the President for appointing the Awoamefia to mediate in the dispute at Bimbila.
He assured the Awoamefia of the Volta Regional Security’s support in carrying out his duties as mediator.
Mr Kan-Dapaah praised the contributions of the Awoamefia on security matters and expressed confidence in his ability to settle the current crisis in Bimbila.
”The Bimbila dispute has affected developments and social lives. We need to help restore peace in the area. President Akufo-Addo has confidence that you will be successful” he said.
Togbi Sri lll in his acceptance speech thanked President Akufo-Addo and his government for the honour in appointing him. He asked for God’s wisdom and direction to perform his duties and bring total peace to Bimbila.
The government delegation also included the Volta Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Samuel Kofi Dzamesi.
