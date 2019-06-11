Planting for Food and Jobs : 4000 bags of fertilizers impounded

Two articulated trucks, each loaded with 2,000 bags of NPK fertilizer meant for the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) have been impounded by the security agencies at the Paga border in the Upper East Region.
The trucks, with registration numbers AS 1300 V and GT 3181 J, were impounded by the security agencies on Sunday June 9, 2019 when they were attempting to cross the border into Burkina Faso.
The police in Bolgatanga have detained the drivers while the trucks loaded with the fertilizers have been taken to the residency of the Regional Coordinating Council at Bolgatanga pending further investigations.
Briefing the media at Bolgatanga on Monday, the Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Paulina Abayage pointed out that the in-voice accompanying the items indicated that the fertilizer was supposed to be transported to Navrongo and not Paga.
She said before one could legally transport the branded fertilizer to a particular region or district, certain certifications, including endorsement by the Regional Minister, the Regional and District Directors of the Department of Agriculture must be followed.
However, she noted that, the drivers did not possess any of the aforementioned documents. As part of measures to curb smuggling this year, the Regional Minister stated that government had branded the fertilizers with the policy name ‘PFJ’ and the logo. Madam Abayage further explained that the 50kilograms bag of fertilizers were used for the Southern farmers while the 25kilograms was used for farmers for the Northern part of the country.
The Regional Minister indicated it was disheartening to see the efforts of government to ameliorate the suffering of the vulnerable especially in the rural areas being sabotaged by certain individuals.
Madam Abayage noted that the drivers would be granted bail to go and bring the owners of the fertilizer to face the full rigours of the law.
This, she added, would serve as deterrent to others; saying the security agencies have been trained on how to detect uncertified documents accompanying such fertilizers.
Madam Abayage expressed gratitude to the security services for their vigilance and cooperation in identifying suspects and bringing them to face the law.
READ ALSO :
Source : Graphic