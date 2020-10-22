Mahama to grant amnesty to sentenced galamseyers Former President John Mahama says he will grant Galamsey operators and…

IAM4NANA fundraising campaign launched in Accra The NPP has launched the IAM4NANA fundraising campaign in Accra today Friday,…

Pokuase Interchange: Workers strike over poor working conditions Workers on the Pokuase Interchange have laid down their tools to demand an…