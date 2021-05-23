Police arrest 33 suspected sex workers in dawn swoop at Pokuase

Increased manufacturing pushes PPI for April to over 11% The average price of goods and services received by domestic producers in the…

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has come…

Kotoko coach Barreto left disappointed by nature of goal conceded Mariano Barreto was left disappointed by the nature of the goal conceded…

Highlights: Kotoko fail to topple Hearts of Oak after WAFA draw Asante Kotoko on Saturday were held to a scoring draw game by WAFA on matchday…

FIFA considering to hold World Cup every two years Football's world governing body FIFA is to launch a feasibility study into…