Police arrest notorious robber at Sankore

Police at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region have arrested a notorious criminal, James Avokah, popularly known as Figo, who was on police wanted list at Asantemansi near Goaso.
Avokah was spotted on Tuesday, December at about 9 pm at Asantemansi with two others standing at the middle of the road smoking a substance believed to be Indian hemp.
Avokah is said to have been involved in a series of criminal activities such as assault of public officers and other obstructions in the area.
According to the police, as soon as Avokah spotted the police patrol team, he instructed his accomplices who are yet to be identified to attack the police officers.
The police patrol team managed to overpower and arrested Avokah, but the two others managed to escape.
The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kinglesy Oppong who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online, said the police officers were in the area as part of a normal patrol exercise during the Christmas festivity.
He said some police officers sustained some injuries during the struggle with the suspects.
According to him, one of the police officers also had his police uniform torn.
Chief Inspector Oppong said six pieces of wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found on Avokah.
He said the suspect together with the substance have been sent to the Goaso police station for further action, adding that the police officers who sustained injuries have since visited the hospital for treatment.
Credit: Graphic