Police begin probe into premix fuel explosion that killed 3, injured 5 at Elmina (Photos)

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the circumstances that led to the premix fuel explosion that killed 3 persons and injured 5 others at Elmina in the Central Region.
According to Joy FM's report, three persons are reported dead with five others in critical condition after the explosion at Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem in the Central region.
The incident, according to the report, occurred Friday when a stored premix fuel in a house caught fire and exploded.
Fire servicemen who came to rescue the situation could not have access to the scene leading to the death and damage caused to the canoes in the area.
Some residents in the area claim a fisherman called Kwaw Tawiah allegedly set fire on a coal pot near the premix fuel resulting in the explosion.
They also said most of the people who got burnt had to run into the sea to quench the fire on them.
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Cape Coast hospital morgue while the five injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.