Police call on public to help identify deceased pedestrian at Abelemkpe

The Ghana Police Service is calling on the general public to help identify a body of a male adult pedestrian, who was knocked down by a vehicle at Abelempke in Accra.
The incident according to a police statement happened a few metres from the Intercon Security Company on January 13, 2020, at about 2:00 am.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was sent to Korle-Bu teaching hospital for treatment but died on January 15.
He was wearing a black T-shirt over a pair of shorts with slippers.
The deceased is supposed to be an average age of sixty-five years old, fair in complexion and stands about five feet eight inches.
Anybody who's family relation is reported missing and answers to the above description should contact the Tesano MTTD.