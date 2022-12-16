Police chase robbers who shot 2 people at Brofoyedu

The Police are pursuing a gang of robbers who attacked a household and shot two people at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region on December 15, 2022.
The victims were shot after one of them allegedly struggled with the robbers during the attack.
READ ALSO: IGP promotes police officer shot by Caprice armed robbers
According to a Police statement: “They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention but one of them, unfortunately, passed on while the other is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.”
“Police have deepened security in the area and intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” it added.