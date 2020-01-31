Police hierarchy directs officers not to provide security for NDC's Ayawaso Durbar - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt says that the Ghana Police Service hierarchy directed its officers not to provide security for NDC's Durbar to commemorate the Ayawaso West Wugoun by-election violence.
Kwesi Pratt said the Police Service needs to explain to Ghanaians why officers were directed not to provide security for the event.
Speaking at the Durbar today, January 31, Kwesi Pratt noted that the presence of former President John Mahama necessitated the presence of security personnel for his protection.
"Yesterday a saw a post on WhatsApp, it was a directive from the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service instructing all police personnel not to provide security for this event, this is the first time in life and the first time in recorded history that a police institution is calling on policemen not to provide security, now if the police is not providing security what is the police there for? what happened yesterday is the continuation of what happened on the 31 of January 2019...."
Sam George the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram also at the event said he will file a suit against President Akufo-Addo to challenge him over the Government’s White Paper on the Emile Short Commission of inquiry report.
Mr. George made this known during NDC's one year anniversary of the Ayawaso chaos.
The Commission recommended the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who slapped Sam George, but the government rejected the recommendation.
It explained in a White Paper that a prosecution will not be necessary because there was a valid defence of provocation.
“The Emile Short Commission issued their report and indicted extensively the President and his dysfunctional appointments to the National Security apparatus and the individuals involved and identified in the unfortunate incident of 31st January 2019. The President has roundly rejected the findings of the Commission.”
“Myself and the NDC will next week file a lawsuit against Nana Akufo-Addo to challenge the findings of the White Paper and challenge the basis of the White Paper and the rubbishing of the Emile Short Commission and we call on his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately give life to the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission,” he said.