Police investigate audio tape on alleged officers planting narcotics in civilian’s car

The Police say it is probing an audio tape in which it is alleged some Police officers planted substances suspected to be narcotics in a vehicle of a member of the public and attempted to extort money from him.
According to the Police administration, its initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and the Accra Central Police Stations, have revealed that no such complaint had been made there.
As part of the investigation, the Police noted it has also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces and both institutions have indicated that no such incident has come to their attention.
The investigation according to the law enforcement agency is still ongoing, and so far, all efforts to identify the victim of the alleged incident, Dr Patrick Asiedu, have been unsuccessful.
“We, therefore, wish to entreat the victim and any other person with relevant information on the incident to contact Telephone number 0200416540, to assist the Police investigations. This is a temporary number dedicated solely to this investigation,” a statement from the Police said.
The Police have assured the public that in its quest to become an institution worthy of respect and trust in the country, and a reference point for the rest of the world, it will not condone any unprofessional conduct among its officers and the Service is determined to get to the bottom of this matter.