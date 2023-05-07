Police investigate death of Constable in Western North Region

The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Police Constable in the Western North Region on 5th May, 2023.
According to the Police, the Constable met his untimely death when he was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues of the Western North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation last night.
The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
“Immediately after the incident occurred, the Inspector-General of Police dispatched a team which left Accra last night and arrived in the Region in the early hours of today to assess the situation and interact with the personnel. The team was led by Commissioner of Police Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare.
“The Inspector-General of Police this morning dispatched another team of Police Management Board members led by Commissioner of Police Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General/Administration, to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident,” Ghana Police indicated in a statement.
The statement continued: “A Police clinical psychologist has been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time. Another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the Command following the tragic loss of our colleague.”
Meanwhile, the suspect Police officer is in custody as part of the investigation process in line with the due process of the law.