Police investigate Nana Agradaa over alleged money doubling scam

The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money-doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa.
The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.
In a statement, the Police said "We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building."
It further urged everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.
Scores of people who attended the church of one-time fetish priestess Nana Agradaa are accusing her of running a scam.
Several victims are seen running away from Nana Agradaa's church building in several short video clips that have since gone viral as many raised alarm about being duped and scammed.
According to reports, a large number of people were present at the church on the day because the repented priestess had previously advertised on her television channel that she was going to distribute money to people.
She is also said to have advertised on the day that she would double any donations made to her church, Heavenway Champion International Ministry.
However, it appears the evangelist only preyed on the gullibility of the hundreds of people who came to her church to extort money from them.