Police officer caught on camera demanding GHC100 bribe

A uniformed police officer with the Ghana Police Service has been captured in a video that has gone viral on social media demanding GH¢100 from traffic offenders at a police station.
The officer who is a sergeant with the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate is literally heard and seen negotiating with the suspects how much he would receive before he allows them to go scot free or demands they produce documents of the vehicle.
In the video footage obtained by MyNewsGh.com, the policeman only identified as E. Adjetey insists he will not take anything less than the GH¢100 as the suspects claim they have only GH¢20 to spare.
“I mention finish. Go bring GH¢100 or go bring the documents I no have problem. If you go arrange then bring something good I go take”, he told them in pidgin.
In an attempt by one of them to sit close, he warned him and indicated that it was a security zone reiterating that they should go and bring exactly what he demanded.
READ ALSO:Two fake policemen arrested at Kwabenya
“We comot for school make you no vex. We no get GH¢100”, the suspects pleaded but in response, he asked them out of the police station until they produce the documents of the vehicle or the GH¢100 bribe.
MyNewsGh.com has gathered that the matter has been handed over to Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) who are currently on a hunt for the said police officer.
Credit: MyNewsGh.com